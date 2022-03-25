Stanford marches into Elite 8 with 72-66 victory vs Maryland

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Lexie Hull scored 19 points in her hometown, Haley Jones added 17 points and 10 rebounds, and top-seeded Stanford rolled into the regional final with 72-66 win over No. 4 seed Maryland. The defending national champion Cardinal dominated Maryland for the first three quarters and advanced to the Elite Eight for the 21st time with coach Tara VanDerveer in charge. Stanford led by as many as 26 before Maryland’s big fourth quarter. Angel Reese led Maryland with 25 points. Stanford will play Texas on Sunday for a Final Four berth.