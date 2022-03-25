Wolves stop skid, avenge recent loss with romp over Mavs

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 20 points and nine rebounds and the Minnesota Timberwolves made up for a narrow loss at Dallas four days earlier by tightening up their defense and blowing out the Mavericks 116-95 on Friday night. Jordan McLaughlin had a season-high 16 points on 6-for-8 shooting for the Timberwolves. They moved a half-game behind idle Denver for the sixth spot that they badly want in the Western Conference to avoid the play-in tournament. The Timberwolves, who stopped a two-game losing streak, play the Nuggets next week. Luka Doncic had 24 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists for Dallas. The Mavericks missed an opportunity to pass Utah for sole possession of fourth place.