Svechnikov’s two goals spark Hurricanes past the Blues 7-2

By WARREN MAYES
Associated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov celebrated his 22nd birthday with two goals, Seth Jarvis also scored twice and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the St. Louis Blues 7-2. Antti Raanta won a battle of Finnish goalies with 30 saves. Ville Husso stopped 21 of 26 shots, and the Hurricanes scored two empty-net goals when Husso was pulled with 5:30 to play. Carolina is the No. 3 team in the league and improved to 44-15-7, good for 93 points and first place in the Metropolitan Division. The Hurricanes had won just one of their past six games before the victory.

Associated Press

