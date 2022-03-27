Delhi Capitals recover to beat Mumbai Indians in IPL

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Axar Patel smacked 38 not out off 17 balls as Delhi Capitals recovered to beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets with 10 balls to spare in their Indian Premier League opener. Delhi scored 179-6 in 18.2 overs for its third straight league-stage victory over Mumbai in the IPL. Patel hit two fours and three sixes. He put on 75 off only 30 balls for the unbroken seventh wicket with Lalit Yadav, who was 48 not out off 38 deliveries. Opener Ishan Kishan’s 81 not out off 48 balls had helped Mumbai reach 177-5 after being asked to bat. Punjab Kings beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets in a high-scoring contest with 413 runs in 39 overs.