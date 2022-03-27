Paredes scores in 80th, Timbers tie Orlando City 1-1

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Cristhian Paredes scored on a penalty kick in the 80th minute to givel the Portland Timbers a 1-1 draw with Orlando City on Sunday. Junior Urso scored for Orlando City (2-1-2) in the 52nd minute in the first game between the two teams since August 2020, when they met in the MLS is Back tournament final. The Timbers won in the bubble 2-1. Josecarlos Van Rankin was shown a red card for the Timbers (1-1-3) in the 76th minute and they played with 10 men the rest of the way.