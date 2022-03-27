Scotland’s Ferguson wins Qatar Masters after strong finish

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Scotland’s Ewen Ferguson has finished his final round with a flourish to secure victory at the Qatar Masters on Sunday. Overnight co-leaders Adrian Meronk and Matthew Jordan had shared the lead between them for most of day but, as they struggled in strong winds on the back nine, Ferguson produced a chip-in eagle and a birdie in his last three holes to emerge victorious. Ferguson’s closing 70 took him to a 7-under 281 for the tournament and earned him a one-shot victory ahead of playing partner Chase Hanna. Meronk and Marcus Kinhult were another shot back in joint third, with Jordan in a large group on 4 under after his 76.