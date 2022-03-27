TIPPING OFF: Can Peacock Power prevail vs North Carolina?

By The Associated Press

Saint Peter’s has knocked off Kentucky, Murray State and Purdue and now has its sights on pulling another NCAA Tournament upset. The Peacocks are the first 15 seed to make the Elite Eight and they’ll play North Carolina in Philadelphia. North Carolina coach Hubert Davis says he pays no attention to seeds. More important to him about the Peacocks is that they beat Kentucky and Purdue. Those are two teams Carolina lost to during the regular season. Top-seeded Kansas plays 10th-seeded Miami in Chicago. Jayhawks coach Bill Self is just 3-7 in his career in regional finals.