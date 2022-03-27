Yankees ace Cole throws plenty of pitches in 1st spring game

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole felt his first spring training start was better than his pitching line. Cole allowed four runs and four hits with five strikeouts and a walk over two-plus innings in New York’s 7-4 exhibition win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The right-hander gave up homers to Diego Castillo and Cole Tucker. Cole, coming off a pair of simulated games, threw 29 of 50 pitches for strikes. The expected opening day starter Apr. 7 against Boston will pitch one more time at spring training.