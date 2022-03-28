Badgers’ Mellusi hopeful he can be ready for start of season

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin running back Chez Mellusi says he has reached out to former Clemson teammate and current Green Bay Packers wide receiver Amari Rodgers for advice on recovering from a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Rodgers tore the ACL in his right knee in March 2019 but was playing for Clemson less than six months after undergoing surgery. Mellusi is hoping to be ready for the start of the 2022 season after tearing his left ACL last November. Mellusi played for Clemson from 2019-20. He rushed for 815 yards in nine games with the Badgers last year before getting hurt Nov. 6.