Eriksen to captain Denmark on return to Parken Stadium

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Christian Eriksen will captain Denmark in a friendly match against Serbia on Tuesday when he plays at Parken Stadium for the first time since suffering a cardiac arrest there during the European Championship. Kasper Schmeichel has been the stand-in captain in the absence of the injured Simon Kjær and suggested to Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand to hand the armband to Eriksen. It is set to be an emotional occasion for Eriksen. He collapsed on the field during the June 12 match against Finland and was later told he was “gone from this world for five minutes.” Eriksen scored on his comeback for Denmark on Saturday after coming on a halftime substitute.