Well-traveled Eric Thames hoping to win spot on Athletics

By THERESA SMITH

Associated Press

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Eric Thames who has played baseball in Canada, Venezuela, Japan, South Korea, six MLB organizations, Pepperdine University and two community colleges since starring at shortstop at Bellarmine College Prep in San Jose, California. Now at 35, following an injury-shortened season overseas, Thames is in camp with the Oakland Athletics. The A’s want to see whether Thames still has the power and consistency that once made him a force with the Milwaukee Brewers.