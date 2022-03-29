Bolivians upset with Brazil coach over altitude comment

By MAURICIO SAVARESE

AP Sports Writer

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil coach Tite complained about playing in the altitude of Bolivian capital La Paz and is now under fire from the hosts of Tuesday night’s World Cup qualifying clash between the two teams. Brazil will face Bolivia in a match that won’t change their destiny — the visitors have already secured their spot in Qatar and the hosts will play for their pride. Former Bolivian President Evo Morales and former forward Marco Etcheverry are among the critics of the Brazilian coach.