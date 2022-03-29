Colgate signs men’s hoops coach Matt Langel through 2030

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Colgate men’s basketball coach Matt Langel has signed a four-year contract extension that runs through 2030. Langel guided the Raiders to their third 20-win season and third Patriot League regular-season and tournament championships in four years. Colgate beat Navy for the Patriot League Tournament title to earn a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. The Raiders were seeded 14th in the Midwest Region but lost to Wisconsin in the first round to finish at 23-12. Langel is the school’s all-time winningest coach with 176 victories since he took over in 2011.