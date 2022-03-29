George returns, Clippers rally in 4th, beat Jazz 121-115

By BETH HARRIS

AP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George scored 34 points in his return after missing three months and the Los Angeles Clippers rallied from a 25-point deficit to beat the Utah Jazz 121-115. Reggie Jackson added 21 points for the Clippers, who snapped a five-game skid after trailing by 16 points in the fourth. Donovan Mitchell scored 33 points and Mike Conley added 19 points for the Jazz, who dropped their fifth in a row. The Clippers outscored Utah 39-21 in the fourth, when they trailed by 16 points.