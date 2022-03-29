Women’s Final Four teams survived wild tourney amid parity

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — There was a time, not that many years ago, when predicting who would win the women’s NCAA Tournament was not that difficult. UConn or Tennessee, or Baylor or maybe Stanford, depending on the year, dominated the season and the tournament. But this year is not a year like that. South Carolina comes into Minneapolis as the favorite, but Stanford, UConn and Louisville have all been there before and each had to fight this season to get back to the top, as parity in women’s basketball continues to surge.