O’Reilly helps Blues beat Canucks 4-3 to sweep season series

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan O’Reilly had a goal and an assist as the St. Louis Blues beat Vancouver 4-3, further dimming the Canucks’ faint playoff hopes. Nick Leddy, Robert Thomas and Nathan Walker also scored for the Blues. David Perron added two assists. Elias Pettersson scored twice for the Canucks, who were playing their fifth game in eight nights. Alex Chiasson also had a goal. A 22-save performance earned St. Louis goalie Ville Husso his 18th win of the season. Thatcher Demko stopped 20 shots for Vancouver. The Blues also beat the Canucks on Monday, and swept the three-game season series.