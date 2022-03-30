Pujols debuts for Cards with mind on wife’s brain surgery

By CHUCK KING

Associated Press

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Albert Pujols went 1 for 3 against Washington in his spring training debut with St. Louis on the same day his wife underwent successful brain surgery. In his third at-bat, Pujols smacked a line drive to the right side through a hole created by an infield shift. He said afterward it felt good to be back in a real game. Pujols doesn’t expect to be in the Cardinals’ lineup on Thursday. But if all goes well, he will play Friday against the Mets. He may head to California to see his wife during the off days between the end of camp and the start of the season.