Big 12 commish Bowlsby stepping away from role this year

IRVING, Texas (AP) — Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby says he is stepping away from that role later this year after a decade on the job. Bowlsby will remain the Big 12’s leader until a new commissioner is appointed. The expectation is that he will then transition into a new interim role with the league. The 70-year-old Bowlsby’s contract with the Big 12 goes into 2025. He has been Big 12 commissioner since 2012. He came to the league after serving as athletic director at Stanford and Iowa.