Browns re-sign K Chase McLaughlin, faltered at end of 2021

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns aren’t ready to kick Chase McLaughlin aside just yet. After choosing not to tender McLaughlin as a restricted free agent last month, Cleveland re-signed the kicker. McLaughlin made 16 of 21 field-goal attempts last season, but his struggles down the stretch — 4 of 9 in his last five games — had the Browns looking for other options. They don’t have a better one yet, so they’re bringing back the 26-year-old to compete with Chris Blewitt, who is also on the roster. The Browns could still add another kicker in free agency or the draft.