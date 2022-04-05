Jets donating $1 million to aid relief efforts in Ukraine

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Suzanne Johnson’s thoughts often turn to her late parents when she sees the heartbreaking video clips and news reports out of Ukraine. Sometimes it’s too much to take. And she just desperately wants to help. Johnson is the wife of New York Jets owner Woody Johnson and her mother was born to Ukrainian immigrant parents and her father emigrated by himself to the United States when he was 21. The Jets announced Tuesday a $1 million donation to help aid the people of Ukraine. The donation will be split between several organizations over the next year, with each receiving $100,000.