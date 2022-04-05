Ryan Getzlaf to retire after 17 seasons with Anaheim Ducks

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf says he will retire at the conclusion of the regular season. The 36-year-old playmaking center is choosing to end a 17-year NHL career spent entirely with one club. Getzlaf has scored 1,013 points in 1,150 games since his NHL debut in October 2005. He became Anaheim’s career franchise scoring leader last October, and he became the 92nd player in league history to score 1,000 points last November. Getzlaf also has been the Ducks’ captain for the past 12 seasons, presiding over a long period of sustained team success before their current struggles.