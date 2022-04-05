World No. 1 Scheffler playing Masters ‘like it’s my last’

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The world’s number one player feels his game is in pretty good shape as he heads into this third Masters. Scottie Scheffler vaulted to No. 1 thanks to three wins in his last five starts. Scheffler says his life hasn’t changed much since reaching such rarified air, pointing out he still had to do his household chores after beating Kevin Kisner in the finals of the Match Play last month. The 25-year-old Scheffler says he’s trying to grow comfortable with his newfound status but added he doesn’t plan on having it change him.