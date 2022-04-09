Myles Straw, Guardians reach $25 million, 5-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Outfielder Myles Straw and the Cleveland Guardians agreed to a $25 million, five-year contract, a deal with two option years that could be worth $39.5 million over seven seasons. Straw, acquired last July from the Houston Astros, has made a quick impact for Cleveland at the top of the order and in center field. His deal includes club options for 2027 and 2028. The 27-year-old Straw batted .285 with two homers and 13 steals in his two-month stint with Cleveland last season. But he showed more than enough to make the club believe he’s worthy of a long-term investment.