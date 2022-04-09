Zegras has a goal and assist to lead Ducks past Flyers

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist to lead the Anaheim Ducks to a 5-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. Sonny Milano, Zach Aston-Reese, Derek Grant and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks. They opened a four-game trip by winning for just the second time in the last 15 contests. Travis Sanheim, Ronnie Attard and Ivan Provorov scored for the Flyers. The game pitted a pair of teams near the bottom of their conference standings.