Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen put on IL with oblique strain

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen was put on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique muscle. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said before a series opener at Yankee Stadium that Jansen felt soreness in his side while swinging. He was having a scan and wasn’t available. Shortly before the first pitch, the Blue Jays placed Jansen on the IL. Toronto also recalled left-hander Anthony Kay from Triple-A Buffalo and selected the contract of catcher Tyler Heineman from the International League club. Left-hander Tayler Saucedo was optioned to Buffalo and outfielder Josh Palacios was designated for assignment.