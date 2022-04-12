Edwards, Russell carry Wolves past Clippers in play-in game

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell combined for 59 points to lead the Minnesota Timberwolves past the Los Angeles Clippers 109-104 in a play-in game. Edwards and Russell helped the Timberwolves overcome a rough night for Karl-Anthony Towns and get the No. 7 seed for the Western Conference playoffs. The Wolves have a first-round matchup with Memphis. Paul George finished with 34 points after shooting 2 for 10 in the first half for the Clippers. They have a second chance to make the playoffs with a home game on Friday for the No. 8 seed.