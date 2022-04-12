Jimmie Johnson plans to keep driving despite fractured hand

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — IndyCar driver Jimmie Johnson says he has had surgery on his fractured right hand. He does not expect to miss any track time. The seven-time NASCAR champion suffered the injury in a crash during practice for last weekend’s Long Beach Grand Prix. Johnson says he expects to drive at next week’s test in Indianapolis and at IndyCar’s next race in Alabama on May 1. Johnson also competed Sunday despite the injury. He finished 20th for Chip Ganassi Racing while wearing a cast.