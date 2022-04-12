Macario, Lavelle score 2 each and US downs Uzbekistan 9-0

CHESTER, Penn. (AP) — Rose Lavelle and Catarina Macario each scored a pair of first-half goals, and the U.S. women’s national team beat Uzbekistan 9-0 to extend the team’s unbeaten streak to 67 games on American soil. Trinity Rodman, who came in as a second-half substitute, scored her first international goal for the United States. Mallory Pugh, Midge Purce and Ashley Sanchez also scored for the United States, which opened the game with its youngest starting lineup — averaging 24.98 years — since 2007.