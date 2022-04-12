Megill delivers again, leads Nimmo, Mets past Phillies 2-0

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tylor Megill delivered his second straight scoreless start for the Mets, Brandon Nimmo homered and New York beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-0. Francisco Lindor had an RBI single for the Mets, who recovered from blowing a four-run lead in the eighth inning against Philadelphia on Monday night to snap a two-game skid. Megill, who got a spot in the rotation only when two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom was sidelined by a shoulder problem in spring training, again looked like an ace for 5 1/3 innings. After throwing five shutout innings to win on opening day at Washington, Megill outpitched Zack Wheeler. Megill gave up just three hits, walked none and struck out five. The burly 26-year-old righty has allowed just six hits while striking out 11 without a walk in his two starts.