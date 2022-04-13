Kershaw pulled with perfect game through 7 innings vs. Twins

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Clayton Kershaw took a perfect game through seven innings for the Los Angeles Dodgers in his season debut. Kershaw dominated the Minnesota Twins with 13 strikeouts in 21 batters. Manager Dave Roberts pulled Kershaw after 80 pitches on a cold afternoon at Target Field. Alex Vesia relieved him for the eighth and gave up Minnesota’s first hit. Kershaw is starting his 15th year in the major leagues, all with the Dodgers. Kershaw struck out the side in the sixth. He also struck out every Twins batter at least once except Gio Urshela.