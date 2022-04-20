DeRozan scores 41 as Bulls beat Bucks 114-110 to tie series

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

MILWAUKEE (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 41 points for his career playoff high and the Chicago Bulls outlasted the Milwaukee Bucks 114-110 on Wednesday to tie their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series at a game apiece. Nikola Vucevic added 24 points plus 13 rebounds and Zach LaVine had 20 points as the Bulls beat the Bulls for just the second time in their last 18 meetings. The series now heads to Chicago for Game 3 on Friday. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 33 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists