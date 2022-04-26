2nd horse in 2 days dies in training at Santa Anita

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) — A filly has died after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita in what is the track’s second such death in two days and fifth this year. According to the California Horse Racing Board, the 4-year-old filly named Cayton Kid suffered a musculoskeletal injury at the Arcadia track. A 3-year-old filly named Magnolia suffered the same type of training injury Monday and was euthanized. Of the five deaths at Santa Anita this year, four happened during training and one during a race. That’s down sharply from the 42 horse deaths at the track in 2019, which prompted a slew of rules changes.