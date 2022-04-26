Gophers men’s hoops get Minn native Garcia, UNC transfer

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The University of Minnesota men’s basketball team has finalized the addition of two transfers: forward Dawson Garcia from North Carolina and guard Ta’Lon Cooper from Morehead State. Garcia is a Minnesota native who played his first season at Marquette and last season at North Carolina. He left the Tar Heels program midway through the season. He went home while his father and grandmother each battled serious medical issues. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound Garcia was a McDonald’s All-American for Prior Lake High School in the Twin Cities area.