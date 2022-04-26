2 Nats runners thrown out at plate in 5-2 loss to Marlins

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Miami outfielders Jesús Sánchez and Avisaíl García each threw out a runner at the plate in the fourth inning, and Joey Wendle hit a three-run shot that helped the Marlins beat the reeling Washington Nationals 5-2. Sandy Alcantara extended his shutout streak to 17 innings over his past three starts for the Marlins and ended up giving up one run and six hits over six innings. He was aided by some bungling on the base paths by the hosts. The Nationals managed to take three singles and two walks and turn them into one run in the fourth. Last-place Washington has lost six straight games.