Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

By JIM DIAMOND

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. Filip Forsberg scored two power-play goals, Matt Duchene had a goal and two assists and Roman Josi had one goal and one assist for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 30 saves but left the game with 6:32 remaining and was replaced by David Rittich, who made 3 saves.