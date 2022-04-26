Rodón’s pitching, Flores’ hitting lift Giants past A’s 8-2

MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Carlos Rodón had nine strikeouts in six sharp innings, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Oakland Athletics 8-2 on Tuesday night. Wilmer Flores homered and drove in four runs. Austin Slater also connected as the Giants won their first game back at Oracle Park following an 8-3 road trip. Rodón (3-0) allowed three hits and one run, which raised his ERA from 1.06 to 1.17. The left-hander walked two and broke Tim Lincecum’s franchise record for most strikeouts through a pitcher’s first four starts with the team with 38. Lincecum had 35 Ks in 2009.