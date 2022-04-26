Stamkos has 1st 100-point season, Bolts top Blue Jackets 4-1

By JOHN KREISER

Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos reached the 100-point mark for the first time in his NHL career by scoring two goals and assisting on two more, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1. Tampa Bay has won four straight. Stamkos has at least three points in each of his past five games and is the eighth NHL player to reach 100 points this season. Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for Tampa Bay. Oliver Bjorkstrand scored a first-period power-play goal and Elvis Merzlikins finished with 28 saves for the Blue Jackets.