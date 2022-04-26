Stars beat Vegas in 7-round shootout; Knights still alive

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — Miro Heiskanen made the only shot in a seven-round shootout and the Dallas Stars moved closer to clinching a playoff spot with a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights. Jason Robertson reached the 40-goal mark by scoring twice for the Stars. Dallas and Nashville are tied atop the Western Conference wild-card standings with 95 points with two games left. But the Predators clinched a playoff spot with their overtime loss to Calgary since they hold all tiebreakers over Dallas and Vegas. Vegas has 91 points and would have to win its last two games and have Dallas lose its last two games to make the playoffs again.