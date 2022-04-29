Chargers select Baylor safety JT Woods in third round

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers addressed their need for depth in the secondary during the second day of the NFL draft, selecting Baylor safety JT Woods in the third round. Woods’ six interceptions last season were tied for the most in the Football Bowl Subdivision. His 40-yard dash time of 4.36 seconds at the NFL scouting combine was tied for second-quickest among safeties. Woods would likely be paired with Nasir Adderley to play as deep safeties with Derwin James playing closer to the line of scrimmage.