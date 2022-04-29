Hannah Green opens 3-shot lead in Palos Verdes Championship

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Green took the lead into the weekend in the Palos Verdes Championship, rebounding from consecutive bogeys Thursday in gusting wind to birdie the two late par 5s in a 5-under 66. Green had a three-stroke lead over five players at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay and five-event West Coast swing. Green finished second behind Nasa Hataoka on Sunday in the LA Open. First-round leader Minjee Lee followed her opening 63 with a 73 to drop into a tie for second with top-ranked Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko and Megan Khang.