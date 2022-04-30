Anderson, Robert homer in rainy 4-0 ChiSox win over Angels

By SARAH TROTTO

Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Tim Anderson and Luis Robert homered to help the Chicago White Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels 4-0. It ended the Angels’ six-game winning streak. Josh Harrison, AJ Pollock and Anderson had two hits apiece for the White Sox, who won for the second time in 12 games. Chicago’s Vince Velasquez held the Angels to four hits and struck out six in 5 2/3 innings. A downpour forced an hour-long rain delay in the sixth inning, with Mike Trout facing a 2-2 count. Liam Hendriks closed the game. José Suarez (0-2) took the loss for the Angels.