Buccaneers add 8 prospects to Tom Brady’s supporting cast

By FRED GOODALL

AP Sports Writer

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers drafted as well as they think they did, Tom Brady’s supporting cast will be better next season. The defending NFC South champions once again figure to be a veteran-laden team not counting on rookies to shore up glaring weaknesses. But vice president of player personnel John Spytek said this year’s draft class will get every opportunity to earn playing time,. He also said the team is not in position where it has to rush anyone’s development as the Bucs try to get back to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.