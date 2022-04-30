Getting receiver A.J. Brown was highlight of Eagles’ draft

By ROB MAADDI

AP Pro Football Writer

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni was halfway through watching one game of film on A.J. Brown when he turned to general manager Howie Roseman and said he’d seen enough. Brown was so impressive that Philadelphia traded the 18th overall pick in the NFL draft and a third-rounder to Tennessee to get him. Acquiring the 2020 Pro Bowl wide receiver was the highlight of the draft for the Eagles, who also traded up two spots in the first round to select Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis with the 13th pick. They also got Davis’ teammate, linebacker Nakobe Dean, in the third round after medical concerns caused him to slip out of the first round.