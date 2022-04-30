Klimala leads Red Bulls past Fire for 5th straight road win

CHICAGO (AP) — Patryk Klimala scored two goals late in the second half and the New York Red Bulls became just the second team in MLS history to open a season with five straight road wins after rallying for a 2-1 victory over the Chicago Fire. Klimala netted the game-winner for the Red Bulls (5-2-2) on a penalty kick in the first minute of second-half stoppage time. The Fire (2-3-4) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 17th minute and ended a 385-minute goal drought when Xherdan Shaqiri nailed a penalty kick after Ashley Fletcher was called for a handball in the box. The Fire held the lead until Klimala scored the equalizer in the 75th minute. Chicago lost Jhon Duran to a second yellow card in the 79th minute, then watched Rafael Czichos leave for the same reason three minutes later.