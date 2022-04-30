Luzardo shuts down Mariners, Marlins win seventh straight

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Luzardo allowed one run and two hits in six innings and the Miami Marlins won their seventh straight game, beating the Seattle Mariners 3-1. Brian Anderson had two hits for the Marlins, whose last seven-game win streak ran from April 24-30, 2016. Luzardo (2-1) struck out five and walked one in his longest outing of the season. Mariners starter Robbie Ray cruised through the first four innings before running into truble in a 36-pitch fifth inning. The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner allowed RBI singles to Bryan De La Cruz and Jon Berti and walked three, including Garrett Cooper with the bases loaded.