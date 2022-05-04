Adam Duvall gets key hit as Braves beat Mets 9-2

By JERRY BEACH

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a two-run double during Atlanta’s seven-run sixth inning, and the Braves beat the New York Mets 9-2. Dansby Swanson and Ronald Acuña Jr. added RBI singles in Atlanta’s biggest inning of the season. Travis d’Arnaud walked with the bases loaded, and Matt Olson capped the outburst with a run-scoring groundout. The Braves scored seven or more runs just three times in their first 26 games. Luis Guillorme homered in the ninth for New York, which had won three of four.