Smith stops 30 shots, Oilers beat Kings 6-0 to even series

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mike Smith bounced back with a perfect 30-save night and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-0 to even their first-round playoff series through two games. Evander Kane had two goals and an assist, Ryan McLeod had one of each and Jesse Puljujarvi, Darnell Nurse and Leon Draisaitl also scored. Connor McDavid added two assists. Smith, who made the fatal puck-handling mistake that led to Edmonton’s 4-3 loss in Game 1 on Monday, completed his fifth playoff shutout. Jonathan Quick stopped 30 of 36 shots for the Kings. The series moves to Los Angeles for Game 3 on Friday.