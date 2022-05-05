Devils GM Fitzgerald looking for more from coach Lindy Ruff

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff is coming back for a third straight season despite seeing his team miss the NHL playoffs yet again. General manager Tom Fitzgerald said when he hired Ruff it was to take a group of talented young players and make them better. Indivually, that has happened for guys like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier. Fitzgerald now wants to see the team improve. The Devils missed the playoffs this past season for the fourth straight year and finished with just 63 points, 28th in the 32-team league.