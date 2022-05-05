French first-division clubs lost $678 million last season.

PARIS (AP) — The French soccer league’s financial watchdog says first-division clubs lost 645 million euros ($678 million) during the coronvirus-hit 2020-21 season. The DNCG says 17 of the 20 teams in Ligue 1 lost money. Match revenues took a huge hit as games were held without fans from October onward and with only 5,000 allowed before that. The deficit was 140 percent higher than the total of 269 million euros ($283 million) lost during the 2019-20 campaign. That season was called off with 10 matches left as the pandemic hit.