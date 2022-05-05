Nadal gives edge to Alcaraz in Madrid Open showdown

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

MADRID (AP) — Rafael Nadal is downplaying his chances in his much anticipated Madrid Open quarterfinal against Carlos Alcaraz, the youngster touted in Spain as his successor. The 35-year-old Nadal and the 19-year-old Alcaraz will meet Friday in a clash of generations Spanish that fans had been craving to see. Nadal has won both matches he played against Alcaraz but said the youngster is in better form entering Friday’s encounter in what should be a sold-out “Caja Mágica” center court. Alcaraz said Nadal will always be the favorite because of everything he has achieved in his career.